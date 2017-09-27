Fire Marshall’s Office inspecting haunted houses for hazards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - As October rolls around and haunted houses around the state begin to open, inspectors with the State Fire Marshall's Office are busy making sure they are all safe for you and your family.

“In 1984 there was a fatal fire in a haunted house (in New Jersey.) There were 8 juveniles who were tragically killed and because of that a lot of codes came about that regulate haunted houses," Inspector Joe Tanasovich said.

Tanasovich is one of a handful of inspectors that will go around to haunted houses once they are finished to make sure the walkways are big enough and there are no fire hazards.

“I make sure that there is clear unobstructed exits, make sure there is no open flames, no candles, that all the materials have been treated with a flame retardant," he said.

Tanasovich added each haunted house he inspects receives a permit and that is something you should look for before you enter.

“They should have an entertainment permit from the Indiana State Department of Homeland Security posted on the wall. If they don’t, they should be able to show it to you. If they can’t provide one you should call our office," Tanasovich said.

