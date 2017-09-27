Father, two children in critical condition after Waldron house fire; third child hospitalized

Posted 5:11 pm, September 27, 2017, by

Scene of the fire.

WALDRON, Ind. – Officials say a house fire in Waldron left a father two children in critical condition and a third child injured.

Crews responded to the 100 block of West Pearl Street just after midnight on a report of a fire. First responders on the scene said people were trapped inside.

Two children were flown via Lifeline Helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health where they remain in critical condition.  A third child was transported to Major Health Partners in unknown condition. The father is in critical condition and the mother was released after being transported to the hospital.

The home is considered a complete loss, according to the Waldron Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation.

Donations for the family are being collected by area businesses and interested parties should contact Carrie’s Cakes at 317-364-7078.

