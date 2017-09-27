× Crash involving semi truck closes I-70 eastbound near Mt. Comfort Road

A crash involving a tanker truck has closed I-70 eastbound near Mt. Comfort Road.

The crash happened near mile marker 95.2. Indiana State Police said the crash involved a truck that ran off the road and crashed into a bridge, spilling fuel onto the interstate.

The driver was seriously injured and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. State police said all traffic was being diverted to Mount Comfort Road.

Drivers should expect delays.