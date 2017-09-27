LIVE STREAM: President Trump delivers speech on tax reform in Indianapolis

Colts tight end Jack Doyle’s uncle recovers after suffering gunshot wound to face while driving

Posted 3:39 pm, September 27, 2017, by

Jack Doyle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts tight end Jack Doyle’s uncle is recovering after he suffered a gunshot wound to the face while driving on the city’s east side Tuesday.

According to a police report, James Doyle was driving near the intersection of East 21st Street and Franklin Road around 3:15 p.m. when a bullet flew threw his windshield and hit him in the jaw.

Doyle underwent surgery, and he is expected to be okay.

There was a witness at the scene, but police say there is no suspect description at this time.

