× Beech Grove apartment fire kills 92-year-old woman

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Authorities responded to an apartment fire Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 92-year-old woman.

Just before 7:00 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the Strawbridge Green Apartments, located in the 4600 block of Glastonbury Ct., on the report of a fire.

A 92-year-old woman reportedly died at the scene. Authorities said the daughter of the 92-year-old victim made it out of the fire and is okay.

The section of the affected part of the complex had 8 units, and only 4 were occupied.

14 people are reportedly displaced as a result of the fire.

IFD estimates the damage is around $65,000.

The apartment complex is working on finding the victims another place to stay.