Andrew Luck will not practice this week ahead of Seattle game

Posted 12:21 pm, September 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:33PM, September 27, 2017

Andrew Luck stands on the sidelines during the Colts season opening loss to the Rams. (WTTV September 10, 2017)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will not practice this week, according to head coach Chuck Pagano. While Pagano said Monday that they were hopeful at the possibility Luck could return this week, he said ahead of Wednesday’s practice that Luck is “still a week away” on his throwing progression.

The franchise quarterback had surgery on his throwing shoulder in the offseason. Pagano said earlier in the week that even if Luck practiced, he would not be available for the Colts’ primetime match up in Seattle against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Sunday marks the 14th missed start of Luck’s career.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s