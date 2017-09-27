53-year-old Greensburg man dead after early Tuesday morning crash

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. – A 53-year-old man passed away after a pickup truck left the roadway early on Tuesday morning.

William Wilson, of Greensburg, was pronounced dead at the scene near SR 3 and CR 650 N after police received a report of a vehicle accident just after 2:30 a.m.

Police said Wilson left the roadway for unknown reasons and was ejected from a 1999 GMC pickup truck. The truck reportedly rolled over several times after striking a ditch.

The crash remains under investigation by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.

