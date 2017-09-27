INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Understanding the use of savings or debt for purchases has a major impact on your financial success. Our financial expert Andy Mattingly joins us to discuss the best way to purchase.
4 Your Money: How you pay determines financial future
-
4 Your Money: Don’t panic over a financial crisis
-
4 Your Money: Financial moves you should be making
-
4 Your Money: Net worth, the number that matters
-
4 Your Money: Financial moves you’ll regret forever
-
4 Your Money: Smart money moves you should make this fall
-
-
Lawrence police arrest two after suspected felony lane gang related activity
-
4 Your Money: Are you financially prepared?
-
4 Your Money: Achieving your financial goals
-
Skills to help your pre-teen learn about financial responsibility
-
4 Your Money: When to break money rules
-
-
4 Your Money: Tips for your college freshman
-
4 Your Money: When to choose debt vs. savings for your purchase
-
4 Your Money: Securing your financial information