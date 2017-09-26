× Zionsville’s town council president facing drunk driving charges

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Zionsville’s town council president was arrested Monday evening after allegedly driving drunk.

According to court documents, a police officer observed Elizabeth Hopper drive over a curb and a sidewalk while turning northbound on Ford Rd. at about 5:20 p.m.

When the officer pulled the 46-year-old over, he reported smelling alcohol and noticed that Hopper’s speech was slurred, documents say.

Hopper submitted to a portable breath test after a series of field sobriety tests. The results reportedly came back at a .19 blood alcohol content. The results of an eventual chemical test resulted in a .221 BAC, which is nearly three times the legal limit, documents say.

Hopper reportedly asked multiple times if she could call Zionsville Police Chief Robert Knox or if officers could take her home. Those requests were denied.

Hopper was eventually taken into custody and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, public intoxication, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.