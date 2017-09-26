× Young boys suspected of arson, fraud in separate Kokomo cases

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Kokomo say two young boys are suspected of setting fire to a vacant home while a third youth is accused of fraud in a separate case.

On Friday, officers detained a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old in connection with an arson case. Firefighters responded to a home in the 600 block of South Brandon Street just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set. Kokomo police officers detained the 9-year-old and 10-year-old boys in connection with the case. Investigators suspect this was an arson case because the home was vacant and had no functioning utilities that could’ve sparked the fire.

In a separate case, Kokomo police detained a 9-year-old boy on a fraud charge over the weekend. Police said the child’s grandmother alerted them after the child made several online purchases using her bank account.

Kokomo police said it was “very unusual” to have children that young suspected of crimes, especially in the same week.