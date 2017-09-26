× Weeklong celebration of Peyton Manning planned before Colts unveil his statue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts are planning a weeklong celebration of Peyton Manning leading up to the unveiling of his statue at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The statue will be presented to the public at a ceremony on the north end of the stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Gates open at 12 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The Colts say the NFL Clear Bag policy will be in effect for the ceremony and seating will not be available.

Letters to Peyton

The Colts are asking fans to write letters of support and thanks to the team’s former quarterback. They’ll be accepted through Oct. 6 and can be submitted here, posted on social media with the hashtag #ThankYouPeyton or dropped off at participating Indiana Papa John’s locations or the Colts Pro Shop in Lucas Oil Stadium. Letters can also be mailed to: Indianapolis Colts, Attn: Letters to Peyton, PO Box 53012, Indianapolis, IN 46253.

Commemorative posters

Starting next Tuesday, Oct. 3, a limited number of commemorative Peyton posters will be available at participating Indiana Papa John’s location. There will be a limit of one poster per customer. They’ll also be available at the unveiling, while supplies last.

Live statue

On Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday Oct. 7, fans will get the chance to take photos with a “live” bronze statue of Peyton around downtown Indianapolis. The Colts teamed up with “world-renowned artist and performer” Robert Shangle for the event. Visit colts.com/Peyton in the coming days for a detailed schedule and list of locations.

Ring of honor induction and jersey retirement

After Peyton’s statue is unveiled Saturday, the Colts will conclude the weeklong celebration by inducting him into their Rind of Honor and retiring his jersey during the halftime of the 49ers game at Lucas Oil on Sunday, Oct. 8. Fans must have a game ticket in order to attend.

Tuesday, the Colts shared of video of the first meeting for the statue and said “As soon as the 18 jersey goes on, it’s like he never took it off.”