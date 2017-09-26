SILVER ALERT: authorities searching for missing southern Indiana woman

Posted 11:59 pm, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:03AM, September 27, 2017

VINCENNES, Ind.–The Vincennes Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Vincennes, Indiana.  Vincennes, Indiana is 128 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Nora Agnes Carey, 82, is a white, female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 144 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes.  She was last seen at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in Vincennes, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She was last seen wearing blue and white pants, blue and white shirt, white tennis shoes, and with a black purse.

She was last seen driving a silver 2005 Ford Taurus with Indiana License plate 644AY.

If you have information please contact Vincennes Police Department, 812-882-1630.

