President Trump to unveil new tax rates during stop in Indy Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–Ahead of President Donald Trump’s first visit to Indiana after being sworn-in as president, the president met with key lawmakers at the White House Tuesday morning, who will take one of the first swings at tax reform.

“I’ve asked lawmakers in both parties to discuss our framework for tax cuts and tax reforms before it will be released tomorrow,” Trump said.

Senior administration officials said Tuesday the invite-only event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will include Hooiser workers, business owners and farmers as the president unveils new proposed tax rates for individuals, small businesses and corporations.

The president's speech is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

“Pocketbook voters are a really important constituency,” Laura Wilson said, a CBS4 political analyst and political science professor at the University of Indianapolis. “And that could be something the Trump administration targets.”

Four Indiana lawmakers will travel with the president on Air Force One Wednesday, including Republican Representatives Susan Brooks and Jackie Walorski along with Republican Sen. Todd Young and Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Donnelly issued this statement Tuesday:

“It’s an honor to welcome President Trump to Indiana, and I hope he has an opportunity to hear directly from Hoosiers on an issue that impacts not only our families but our economy. I believe tax reform should include policies that will benefit working and middle class families, create new jobs, and protect existing jobs. I’m pleased the President has been supportive of my proposal to address the outsourcing of American jobs, and I am hopeful that any tax reform proposal includes measures that support American workers as well as the middle class and encourage domestic investments.”

The White House is looking to moderate Democrats up for re-election, like Donnelly, to build support for tax reform.

“I’m happy to take a look at it,” Donnelly said in an interview Friday during a visit from Vice President Mike Pence. “But here’s the thing, I want to make sure it’s for middle class families.”

While President Trump is in Indianapolis, more than 100 members of the Indiana Chamber will be in Washington for its annual lobbying trip, specifically pushing for tax reform legislation to quickly pass Congress.

“I think we’re cautiously optimistic they’re on the right track,” Kevin Brinegar said, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber. “It’s been languishing for so long, 36 years since we’ve had tax reform, and it’s hurting our economy. It’s hurting our businesses, and it’s hurting the people of America.”