Pacers open training camp, aim to create chemistry
“Pretty fast, one through five,” Oladipo said. “Myles be moving up and down the floor pretty well, too, for a big fella, so it’s going to be fun, fun to watch and fun to play with guys.”
“Everyone wants to be here,” Leaf said. We all like competing a lot, we all want to compete and we all want to win and we all want to be here. So, there’s a lot of excitement around that. We think we’re a team that can surprise some people. We think we have some talent, and that’s exciting as well, and we’re ready to put all that together.”
Pacers head coach Nate McMillan indicated that the work is only beginning for his squad with their first pre-season game on October 4. That means the team will be doubling up on workouts for much of training camp to get up to full speed.
“It was day one,” McMillan said. “I thought the guys came in and tried to work hard. We got in a good two hours and tonight we’ll come back and run our conditioning tests and push a little harder.”