Our hot streak rolls on

Our hot streak rolls on as Tuesday was our sixth 90-degree day in a row. We have also tied three record highs during this streak, making this the warmest start to fall in Indianapolis history. The good news is that heat streak is over. We will see a cold front move across the state Wednesday and this will give us a small chance for rain. A second cold front will arrive Friday and bring in much more seasonal weather this weekend.

Indianapolis tied the record high temperature for Tuesday.

We are now up to 14 days of 90-degree heat for this year.

Tuesday was our 6th, consecutive 90-degree day.

August and September have been unseasonably dry months.

We have not had a soaking rain in the past two months and drought conditions are increasing across western Indiana.

We’ll have a slight chance for showers on Wednesday.

Expect a cool, dry Thursday.

We’ll have slight chance for showers on Friday.

Dry weather will return this weekend.

We will finally feel like fall by this weekend.