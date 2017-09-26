× More than 80 workers at Indy’s Rexnord plant face final day before jobs shift to Mexico

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tuesday marks the final day for more than 80 workers at the Indianapolis Rexnord plant.

The plant announced two weeks ago that Sept. 26 would mark the final day of production before the jobs move to Mexico. The plant, located at 7601 Rockville Rd., makes bearings for cars, industrial uses and farm equipment.

Tuesday’s shift will end between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Once production wraps up, the materials and machinery will be packed up and sent to a Rexnord plant in Monterrey, Mexico. The plant was originally slated to close in June.

About a third of the machinery is already out of the plant, according to Don Zering, president of UAW Local 1999.

Of the 65 employees facing their last day at work, about 20 of them are retiring.

Rexnord is moving operations to Mexico in a cost-cutting move; the company can pay workers there a significantly lower wage. Overall, the move affected about 330 jobs at the plant.

The situation is reminiscent of Carrier, which announced plans last year to shift hundreds of jobs from Indianapolis to Mexico to save money. The company kept many of those jobs in Indiana in exchange for a $7 million incentive package.