Miami County man arrested, accused of exchanging sex videos with 11-year-old Louisiana girl

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a Miami County man accused of exchanging sex videos with an 11-year-old girl in Louisiana.

Trent Kaiser, 21, of Roann, was arrested on September 21 after an investigation involving the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the Jefferson Parish Louisiana Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators in Indiana were notified by a detective from the Jefferson County Louisiana Sheriff’s Department that Kaiser purportedly had sexually charged conversations and exchanged images and videos depicting sexual content, with an 11 year-old Louisiana girl.

The communication between the Miami County man and the girl occurred via various social media sites from July 20, 2017 through August 15, 2017.

Officers executed a search warrant at Kaiser’s Miami County home, and during their search, they allegedly found child porn.

Kaiser is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face a felony charge for possession of child pornography. He also has a warrant for his arrest from Louisiana.