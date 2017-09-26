× IMPD officers find stolen police equipment after traffic stop on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) East district officers found stolen police items after a traffic stop Monday.

Just after 6 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2800 block of North Mithoeffer Road. Officers found two guns and a bag which contained equipment commonly used by police officers.

The officers conducting the stop recalled hearing about other officers saying items were taken from their vehicles earlier that day. The investigation led officers to a home in the 1700 block of North DeQuincy Street, where more stolen police equipment was found.

Michael Bennett and David Patrick were arrested in connection with the stolen items. Police said no photo of Patricks was available.

Details about what specific items were stolen were not provided.