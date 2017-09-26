9 police officers, 2 suspects hospitalized after being exposed to ‘unknown chemical agent’ in Kokomo

Posted 9:50 pm, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 10:53PM, September 26, 2017

KOKOMO, Ind. – Nine officers have been sent to the hospital as a result of a hazmat situation in Kokomo Tuesday night.

The police department says officers were executing a search warrant in the 1800 block of N. Wabash St. in reference to suspected drug activity when they were exposed to an “unknown chemical agent.”

Police say eight officers were transported by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital Kokomo and one other officer was treated at the hospital for exposure. Officials say they are recovering and are under observation.

Two adult suspects who were inside the home were also exposed to the an unknown chemical agent and transported to Community Howard Hospital, police say.

The Kokomo Fire Department Hazmat Team was called to the scene. The Indiana State Police Clandestine Lab team will be assisting with processing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

CBS4 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

