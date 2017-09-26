× Former Hamilton County K9 officer dies

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a former K9 officer.

Authorities say the dog, Waldo, died Tuesday afternoon. His health had reportedly declined in recent years.

The sheriff’s office says Waldo joined them as a pup in 2009 and “faithfully served the residents of Hamilton County until his retirement earlier this year.”

Along with his partner Deputy Biddle, the pup handled many calls for service and was responsible for numerous finds around the area.

Memorial plans are pending at this time.

“Please keep Deputy Biddle in mind as well as the members of the K9 Tracking Team and those who were touched by Waldo,” said the sheriff’s office.