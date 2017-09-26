FedEx to hire 2,000 people in Indianapolis ‘to help deliver the holidays’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – FedEx plans to hire 2,000 people in Indianapolis as the company ramps up for the busy holiday season.

The openings include seasonal and permanent part-time positions.

FedEx says the majority of workers hired in the Circle City will be package handlers and other support staff at the express hub and ground terminals.

The shipping company says those hired will have the opportunity to continue working after the holidays.

Anyone interested in applying should visit careers.fedex.com.

