Craft vendor kicked out of Gas City car show for selling racially offensive signs

GAS CITY, Ind. – A craft vendor at an annual car show in Gas City last weekend was banned from ever coming back after he tried to sell racially offensive signs.

A Gas City resident who wishes to remain anonymous was visiting the Ducktail Run Rod and Custom Car Show on Saturday night, when he saw various racist signs hanging in a vendor’s tent. The signs said things like “white only” and “colored people in rear.”

The man posted video of the signs on Facebook Saturday night, and it quickly spread.

Mike Salter is in charge of organizing the Ducktail Run Rod and Custom Car Show. He says he was shocked when his daughter showed him the video on Sunday morning. He said his first reaction was, “No way that could happen here.”

He went to the craft area to investigate, and he eventually found the vendor with the racist signs.

Salter said he was furious. He made the man pack up his things and leave immediately. He told the vendor he is never allowed to come back.

“I’ve been doing this probably 50 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Salter said.

Salter said they are working with a lawyer to change the wording of their vendor contracts and include specific language that prohibits items like that. He said if that doesn’t work, they may have to get rid of the craft portion of the car show completely.

“What I really don’t understand is who would buy that sign and where would you put it? I can’t imagine the mentality of anyone that would buy a sign like that and hang it up in their home. Had anyone told us about the signs earlier, they would have been gone in a second,” Salter said.