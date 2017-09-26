× Coroner: Autopsy shows Indianapolis man’s head was crushed during accident at Amazon center

PLAINFIELD, Ind.—The Hendricks County coroner released an update into the investigation of a fatal forklift accident at the Plainfield Amazon Fulfillment Center on Sunday afternoon.

According to the coroner, 59-year-old Phillip L. Terry of Indianapolis sustained multiple crushing injuries from the incident. The most significant injuries were to his head and his torso, including multiple skull fractures and injuries to his brain.

Toxicology and micros results are currently pending, and Terry’s cause and manner of death will be available in 4 to 5 weeks.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon at the Amazon facility at 800 Perry Road around 2:45 p.m.

Investigators say they are working to determine what caused the accident.

Since there was a death in the workplace, the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will also conduct an investigation.