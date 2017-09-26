Authorities raid Brownsburg taxidermy business, owner accused of corrupt business practices

Photo from scene on September 26, 2017

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Authorities from multiple agencies are conducting a raid at the home of Kevin McGrotty in connection with his taxidermy business, Brownsburg Taxidermy.

According to Indiana DNR Lt. Angela Goldman, McGrotty is under investigation for corrupt business practices and several counts of theft. Goldman said they’ve had complaints from customers over the past few years in regards to McGrotty taking their money or their antlers or hides but never producing a finished mount.

Goldman said McGrotty has hundreds of mounts and unfinished items in his business.

The Indiana DNR is involved in the investigation because the DNR regulates permits for taxidermists. Goldman said McGrotty’s permit has been revoked as of this morning.

If you have items at the Brownsburg Taxidermy shop, Goldman is asking for your patience while they sort through everything. “There are literally hundreds of items in there. We have to categorize all of that. It is a big logistical problem to get all of that stuff returned. As soon as we figure out the best solution, we will get that out to you.”

