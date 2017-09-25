Townhomes in Whitetown evacuated as authorities investigate odor

Posted 9:59 pm, September 25, 2017, by

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – Townhomes in Whitestown were evacuated Monday evening after reports of a suspicious odor.

All occupants of the Anson Townhomes were affected by the evacuation as fire officials investigated. The homes are located in the 6300 block of Central Blvd.

Authorities say no one has required medical attention as a result of the odor at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s