The warmest start to Fall in Indianapolis history continues

Our hot streak rolls on as Monday was our fifth 90-degree day in a row.  We have also tied two record highs during this streak. for the day, the second record high during the stretch of unseasonably warm weather. The warmest start to Fall in Indianapolis history will continue as one more 90-degree day is likely Tuesday. The good news is that we will see a couple of cold fronts move across the state this week.  That will give us two small chances for rain and bring in more seasonal weather by the end of the work week.

We are now up to 13 days of 90-degree heat for this year.

Monday was our 5th, consecutive 90-degree day.

August and September have been unseasonably dry months.

We have not had a soaking rain in the past two months.

We’ll have  slight chance for showers on Friday.

Dry weather will return this weekend.

We will finally feel like fall by this weekend.

