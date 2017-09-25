× President Donald Trump to pitch tax reform at Indiana State Fairgrounds Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– New details of President Donald Trump’s visit to Indianapolis this week were announced by the White House Monday.

The President will speak in the Farm Bureau Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Wednesday. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Information about public admission has not been released.

President Trump is expected to talk about his tax reform plan, as Vice President Pence did in Anderson last week.

The visits by Trump and Pence are in part to try and persuade Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly to support a GOP-led tax overhaul effort. Donnelly had dinner with Trump and several other Republicans and Democrats at the White House recently.

CBS4 will live stream President Trump’s speech online and on Facebook.