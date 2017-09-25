× Postal worker, troopers save life of Indy man who hadn’t brought in mail for several days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two state troopers and a United States postal worker are being credited with saving the life of an Indianapolis man.

On Sept. 20, state police say U.S. Postal Carrier Glenn Bass was delivering mail along his route on the east side when he noticed that an elderly man had not gotten his mail out of his mailbox for several days.

Worried, Bass contacted Trooper Aryaun Smith who lives a few houses away, saying it was very uncharacteristic for the man to leave his and packages outside.

Trooper Smith responded to the home, knocked on the door, checked windows and called out for the man. That’s when she reportedly noticed glass in one of the garage doors had been recently broken.

The trooper then contacted Sgt. Josh Watson for assistance. When he arrived, they tried several times to see inside the home and make verbal contact.

The troopers spoke with a neighbor and determined the elderly man lives there alone, so they decided to make a forced entry to check on his welfare.

Inside, the troopers heard muffled sounds of distress from a bedroom. There, they found the man, who police say was severely injured from a fall and was barely conscious. Officers say it appeared he had been laying there for several days.

The man was quickly transported to a local hospital.

“Had it not been for the diligent act of compassion and concern by Mr. Glenn as well as Trooper Smith and Sgt. Watson’s excellent role as true servants in their community, this elderly man likely would not have been found until it was too late,” said ISP in a release.

Both Trooper Smith and Sgt. Watson have been nominated by their supervisors for life saving awards.