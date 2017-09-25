× Police arrest man accused of shooting person at children’s block party in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Police in Louisville arrested a man accused of shooting a person at a children’s block party.

Brian Voltz, 38, is charged with first degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to police, Voltz and a co-defendant who has not yet been identified walked up to a man during a block party for children on September 17, and they shot the man in both legs and his arm. Volts and the other shooter fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Voltz is being held without bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.