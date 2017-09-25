Near record heat expected today, followed by a late week cool down and the latest on Hurricane Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be the 5th consecutive 90 degree day! Our average high is 74, and we'll hit 91 this afternoon, which is very close to a record high! The record for the date is 92 and that was set back in 1891--so it is a very long standing record. No rain is in the forecast for today. Instead, the sunshine will be blazing, but humidity levels won't be quite as high as this past weekend.

Today will be the 13th 90+ degree day that we've seen this year. We typically average 19 in a given summer.

Our ONLY rain chance for the week is on Wednesday, and unfortunately rain totals do NOT look impressive for that system. Most will receive under 0.1". We are now over 3" below average since August 1st!

We have 2 more 90+ degree days to get through before a BIG cool down arrives! Wednesday is our transition day, with temperatures in the 80s, and then we'll finish the week in the 70s and by this weekend highs will be in the 60s!

The majority of the 7 day forecast is dry, with our only rain chance being Wednesday, and that will be isolated. We'll also see a large swing in our high temperatures from the low 90s early in the week to the 60s this weekend.

Hurricane Maria is a Category 1 hurricane. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for parts of the Carolinas. Maris will NOT make a landfall on the US mainland, but it will get close enough by Wednesday to produce tropical storm force winds in the coastal areas of North Carolina, along with life threatening rip currents and large swells.

After Wednesday Maria takes a SHARP turn to the northeast and away from the US mainland.