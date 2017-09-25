Martinsville man charged with intimidation, dealing and possession of drugs

Posted 11:21 am, September 25, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – Police in Martinsville arrested a man accused of intimidation with a deadly weapon and driving around with guns and drugs.

Police were called to the intersection of St Rd 37 and Grand Valley Blvd on Sunday evening in response to a male brandishing a fire arm.

During the traffic stop officers say they could smell marijuana emitting from the car. A K-9 was called to the scene, and there was a positive indication for drugs. During the search of the car, officers found two handguns, 1.08 pounds of marijuana and $4774 in cash.

The driver of the car, Corey Powell, was charged with maintaining a common nuisance, dealing and possession of marijuana, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance.

The passenger Tyreke Young was charged with visiting a common nuisance, dealing and possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s