Hurricane Maria churns just off the Carolina coast

Maria is still a Category 1 Hurricane. The center of storm is 300 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Maria is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of rain over the Outer Banks of North Carolina through Wednesday. The combination of rain, a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

Maria is moving toward the north near 7 mph, and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday night. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Maria is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles, primarily to the east of center, and tropical-storm force winds extend outward up to 230 miles. NOAA buoy 41002, located about 100 miles west-northwest of Maria’s center, recently reported sustained winds of 45 mph and a gust to 60 mph.

On this forecast track, the center of Maria will move well east of the southeast coast of the United States during the next day or so. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days and Maria is forecast to become a tropical storm Tuesday night.