Federal judge strikes down part of Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A federal judge struck down parts of an Indiana abortion law in a judgment issued Friday.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) and the ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit against the 2016 law and won an injunction in June 2016.

The groups argued that certain requirements outlined in the law were unconstitutional. The measure, signed by then-Governor Mike Pence, mandated that aborted fetuses be buried or cremated. It also banned abortions sought because of genetic abnormalities.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt agreed with that assessment in her Sept. 22 ruling, saying parts of House Enrolled Act 1337 violated the U.S. Constitution. The judgment read: