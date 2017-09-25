Federal judge strikes down part of Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A federal judge struck down parts of an Indiana abortion law in a judgment issued Friday.
Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) and the ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit against the 2016 law and won an injunction in June 2016.
The groups argued that certain requirements outlined in the law were unconstitutional. The measure, signed by then-Governor Mike Pence, mandated that aborted fetuses be buried or cremated. It also banned abortions sought because of genetic abnormalities.
Judge Tanya Walton Pratt agreed with that assessment in her Sept. 22 ruling, saying parts of House Enrolled Act 1337 violated the U.S. Constitution. The judgment read:
Judgment is entered in favor of Plaintiffs Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, Inc. and Carol Dellinger, M.D., against Defendants in their official capacities.
It is DECLARED that the following provisions of House Enrolled Act 1337 violate the United States Constitution, and the State of Indiana, its agents and agencies, and all political subdivisions thereof are ENJOINED from enforcing them:
- The anti-discrimination provisions, Indiana Code §§ 16-34-4-4, 16-34-4-5, 16-34-4-6, 16-34-4-7, 16-34-4-8;
- The information dissemination provision, Indiana Code § 16-34-2-1.1(a)(1)(K); and
- All of the fetal tissue disposition provisions, Indiana Code §§ 16-34-3-4(a), Indiana Code 16-41