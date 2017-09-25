Avon teen has car renovated thanks to Make-A-Wish and Church Brothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Cars hold a fascination among many Americans, and one Avon Teen is no different.

Cole Bartek lives with Aplastic Anemia, a blood disorder that keeps bone marrow from producing the blood cells needed to keep you healthy. Medication is keeping his condition in check, and Bartek is getting ready to attend Ball State.

When Make-A-Wish asked him his wish, he actually hesitated saying other kids may need their wishes granted more than his.

“He’s taken care of others before himself, he’s coped with this far better than we ever could. That’s just the kind of kid he is, he’d rather do for other before he does for himself," said Bartek's parents.

After some convincing, Bartek admitted he would like to have his Ford Focus renovated. Make-A-Wish reached out to Church Brothers, the auto body specialists, and secured donations.

On a hot summer day, Bartek's wish came true, a reveal at Lucas Oil Stadium where he was preparing to perform with the Cavaliers Drum Corps. “It makes me feel very special that they did that, thank you to Church Brothers and Make-A-Wish for making this happen, it really means a lot," said Bartek.

All of the money to renovate Bartek's car was donated, which means the money that was going to be used for his wish will now be able to go toward granting another child’s wish.

CBS4 is your Make-A-Wish Station. http://oki.wish.org/