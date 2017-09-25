× Authorities investigate ‘racially offensive’ photo shared on Snapchat by Evansville students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “racially offensive” photo that was taken by students in Evansville and posted on Snapchat.

The Evansville Police Department says a community member contacted them around 6:40 p.m. Sunday about a “racially offensive image” that was circulating on social media.

Police say the photo, which was first posted on Snapchat and then later shared on Facebook, shows three young white males holding a black doll with a string around its neck. One of the males had a white shirt tied around his head as though to resemble a hood commonly worn by members of the KKK.

Police worked with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, and they identified the males in the picture as students.

Investigators were able to determine the picture was taken over the weekend at a private residence in Vanderburgh County. The sheriff’s office is now investigating the case, and a school resource officer was at the school this morning.

Sheriff Dave Wedding told WFIE there likely won’t be an intimidation charge because it wasn’t sent to anyone specifically, but his office will investigate whether the students had “criminal intentions.” Wedding is meeting with the students and their parents today.