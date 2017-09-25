19-year-old accused of setting mother’s trailer on fire in Lebanon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Ind. — A 19-year-old is facing an arson charge after authorities say he set a mobile home on fire in Lebanon.

Around 11:15 Monday afternoon, firefighters responded to the fire in the Elm Park mobile home community. Investigators say as soon as the fire was under control, Ryann Barton approached them and identified herself as the suspect

“That’s quite odd, it’s not something that happens on intentionally set fires very often,” said Lt. Jason Lee with the Lebanon Fire Department.

Investigators say Barton lived in the home with her mother. They believe Barton was alone in the home and started the fire in a bedroom.

“I want this person to know not every action they is just for them, that is effects other people not just them,” said Michele McGlothlin, a neighbor.

Michele McGlothlin lives right next to the trailer Barton is accused of catching on fire. The heat from the fire shattered her bedroom window and melted her siding.

“You don’t know how bad it hurts, because I can’t afford insurance I just cannot. I’m lucky to have a place to live,” said McGlothlin.

McGlothlin was at work and found out about the fire after someone showed her a Facebook post about it. McGlothlin’s pets were inside her home, feet away from the flames.

“I’m very fortunate my three dogs are still alive. When I got here I can tell you I cried all the way here,” said McGlothin.

Police have not yet released a motive as to why Barton allegedly started the fire.

“There’s no excuse for what she done,” said McGlothlin.

While CBS4 was on scene, a family member of the suspect and her mother showed up. The relative didn’t want to talk on camera, but said the situation is “just really upsetting.” Thankfully, no one was hurt.