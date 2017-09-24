× Reports of active shooter on Indiana University campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At approximately 1:33 a.m. Sunday morning, the official Twitter page for Indiana University sent a post warning about an active shooter on campus.

In the next series of tweets, students and others on campus are urged to seek shelter, lock the doors and remain in place until further notice.

I.U. police say robbery suspects fired shots near Henderson Parking Garage, and then fled to the northwest on foot.

Officials don’t believe anyone is injured at this time, and advise the threat is no longer imminent.

Police are currently investigating the situation, and do have limited suspect descriptions.

We will continue to update this story.

INDIANA UNIVERSITY TWITTER TIMELINE:

IU Bloomington Alert! An Active Shooter is on campus. Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instruction. Call 911 with information. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

If you are on campus, take safe shelter in nearest available room. Lock or block the door. If you are not on campus, please avoid the area. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

Police are responding to report of an active shooter on campus. Review emergency procedure for active shooter event: https://t.co/l5EJIJDL5U — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

Repeat, if you are on campus, find safe shelter and remain in place until further notice. We will update with more info as we receive it. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

Update: Shots fired by robbery suspects near Henderson Parking Garage, fled on foot to the northwest. No one is known to be injured. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

IU & Bloomington Police are responding to shooting near Henderson Parking Garage (3rd & Fess), possibly connected to an off-campus robbery. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

Suspect last seen fleeing to the northwest on foot. At this time, if you are on campus, you should continue to shelter in place. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

IU Bloomington Update: 3 or 4 black males and 2 white males are suspected in a robbery in the 500 block of S. Fess Ave. then fired shots whi — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

Suspected shooter description: short college-age black male with short hair. Part of group, 3-4 black males + 2 white males, all college-age — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

The investigation is ongoing. IU & Bloomington Police officers are continuing to search the area. Continue to shelter in place. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017

IU Bloomington Update: Investigation is on-going. Threat is no longer imminent. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. See emergency.iu. — Indiana University (@IUBloomington) September 24, 2017