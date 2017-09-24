× One man shot and killed, another man injured after club is shut down after fight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A shooting on the west side leaves one man dead and another injured at Tropicana Night Club on the city’s west side.

Early Sunday morning, shortly after 2:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found one male suffering from at least one gunshot wound after a fight broke out inside the club.

Police say club security stepped in and the club was shut down.

A crowd of about 200 people spilled into the parking lot and street.

That’s when shots rang out.

The shot victim was taken to Eskenazi in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Another male was also hurt, but his condition and injuries are unknown at this time.

Officers at the scene described it as “chaotic” due to the amount of witnesses and the large crime scene.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

This shooting is the second shooting incident at this location this year.

We will keep this story updated.