Off the field, Colts o-lineman is a master carpenter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Anyone even remotely associated with the Colts, probably has Chuck Pagano’s favorite cliches memorized. “Iron sharpens iron, earmuffs on, blinders on”.

But one of his favorite phrases? Keep chopping wood.

As it turns out, one Colts offensive lineman takes that advice literally. There’s only one piece of furniture in Le’Raven Clark’s house that he hasn’t made, and that’s his couch. The rest of his furniture he carved up in his wood shop, also known as his garage. The offensive lineman gave us a tour of his house full of homemade pieces and shared with us how carpentry became his passion off the field.