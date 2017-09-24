× New Castle man dies following officer-involved shooting

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A 24-year old man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in New Castle.

Authorities say they received a tip just before 4:15 a.m. that the man, identified as Jarred Burke of New Castle, was breaking into cars in the area of “K” Ave. and Columbus St.

When officers arrived on scene, Burke reportedly refused to stop and attempted to flee on a bicycle. A New Castle Police K9 apprehended the suspect behind a church in the 1700 block of Columbus St. a short time later. As authorities arrived to call off the K9, police say Burke pulled a gun and fired at one of the officers, striking them in the chest. That officer returned fire, hitting Burke.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to a local hospital, where the suspect died from his injuries. The officer was wearing a protective vest and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Police will release the name of the officer at a later time.