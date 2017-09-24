× Man facing dealing charge after police find over 400 grams of meth during traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A suspected drug dealer is facing charges after police say they found 435 grams of meth during a traffic stop on the city’s east side.

Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, an IMPD officer observed a gray Chevrolet vehicle crossing the center lines on Arlington Ave. just before 21st St.

The officer began to follow the vehicle until it stopped in a driveway. That’s where he reportedly saw a male approach the vehicle, then walk back into a house.

When the vehicle pulled out of the driveway, the officer conducted the traffic stop. Police say the driver, 40-year-old Dujuan Love, opened the driver’s side door, but got out on the passenger side and sat in his wheelchair. Police say Love was driving with a suspended license and was placed under arrest.

When officers began doing an inventory of the car, they reportedly found a black trash bag with a safe inside on the ground outside the vehicle. Officers say they opened it and found a package filled with meth.

Love was arrested on suspicion of dealing in methamphetamine and was transported to the APC by medics due to his medical condition and not being able to go by wagon.