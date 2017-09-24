Luck expected to return to practice next week, report says

Posted 11:05 am, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:11AM, September 24, 2017

Andrew Luck stands on the sidelines during the Colts season opening loss to the Rams. (WTTV September 10, 2017)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ahead of the Colts’ home game against the Browns, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that quarterback Andrew Luck could practice as early as next week.

Mortensen also reports that Luck previously reached out to Saints quarterback Drew Brees for advice; Brees underwent a major shoulder repair in 2005.

Mortensen discussed Luck’s much anticipated return to the field following off-season surgery on his throwing shoulder during “Sunday NFL Countdown.” He posted details on his Twitter account as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s