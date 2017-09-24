× Luck expected to return to practice next week, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ahead of the Colts’ home game against the Browns, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that quarterback Andrew Luck could practice as early as next week.

Andrew Luck expected to begin practicing as early as next week and, barring no setbacks, his return to play is within sight, per sources — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 24, 2017

Mortensen also reports that Luck previously reached out to Saints quarterback Drew Brees for advice; Brees underwent a major shoulder repair in 2005.

Mortensen discussed Luck’s much anticipated return to the field following off-season surgery on his throwing shoulder during “Sunday NFL Countdown.” He posted details on his Twitter account as well.