× Indianapolis tied the record high for Sunday

Our hot streak rolls on as Sunday was our fourth 90-degree day in a row. We tied the record high for the day, the second record high during the stretch of unseasonably warm weather. The warmest start to Fall in Indianapolis history will continue as more 90-degree heat is likely early next week. The good news is that we will see a couple of cold fronts move across the state this week. That will give us two chances for rain and bring in more seasonal weather by the end of the work week.

Indianapolis tied the record high for Sunday.

We have now had 12 days of 90-degree heat this year.

August and September have unseasonably dry.

We have not had a good soaking in more than two months.

Expect a dry Monday.

Expect a dry Tuesday.

A cold front will bring a chance for t-storms on Wednesday.

A second cold front will bring much cooler air by the end of the week.