IMPD investigating after Uber driver accidentally discharges gun

Posted 9:07 pm, September 24, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS – Metro police are investigating after an Uber driver accidentally discharged his weapon Friday evening.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Embassy Suites downtown.

A 50-year-old woman complained of pain and swelling after the 33-year-old driver accidentally discharged a gun into the ground and it ricocheted.

The report also indicates damage to a black Audi.

Uber’s firearm policy says the company “prohibits riders and drivers from carrying firearms of any kind in a vehicle while using our app.”

The report indicates no arrests or charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s