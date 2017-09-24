IMPD investigating after Uber driver accidentally discharges gun
INDIANAPOLIS – Metro police are investigating after an Uber driver accidentally discharged his weapon Friday evening.
According to a police report, officers responded to the Embassy Suites downtown.
A 50-year-old woman complained of pain and swelling after the 33-year-old driver accidentally discharged a gun into the ground and it ricocheted.
The report also indicates damage to a black Audi.
Uber’s firearm policy says the company “prohibits riders and drivers from carrying firearms of any kind in a vehicle while using our app.”
The report indicates no arrests or charges.