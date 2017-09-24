× Hurricane Maria is moving near the southeastern US

Maria is still a large Category 1 Hurricane. The storm is moving north, well off the southeast coast of the United Sates. Swells generated by Maria are increasing along portions of the southeastern United States coast and Bermuda and will be increasing along the Mid-Atlantic coast tonight and Monday. Swells also continue to affect Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the northern coast of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The center of Hurricane Maria is 385 SSE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Maria is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.

Maria is moving toward the north near 8 mph, and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday.

The hurricane will turn to the northeast on Wednesday and to the east on Thursday. On this forecast track, the core of Maria will move well east of the southeast coast of the United States during the next few days. Additional slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.