Deadly forklift accident under investigation at Amazon Center

Posted 7:31 pm, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 07:34PM, September 24, 2017

PLAINFIELD, Ind.—An investigation is underway as authorities look into what caused a forklift related death at the Plainfield Amazon facility Sunday afternoon.

Plainfield fire and police officers were called to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 800 Perry Road around 2:45 p.m.

The victim is a male in his late 50’s.  His name has not yet been released.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday.

Investigators say they are working to determine what caused the accident.

Since there was a death in the workplace, the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will also conduct an investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s