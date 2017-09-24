× Deadly forklift accident under investigation at Amazon Center

PLAINFIELD, Ind.—An investigation is underway as authorities look into what caused a forklift related death at the Plainfield Amazon facility Sunday afternoon.

Plainfield fire and police officers were called to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 800 Perry Road around 2:45 p.m.

The victim is a male in his late 50’s. His name has not yet been released.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday.

Investigators say they are working to determine what caused the accident.

Since there was a death in the workplace, the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will also conduct an investigation.