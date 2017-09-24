Colts players respond to Trump’s comments by taking a knee, joining arms during national anthem

Posted 1:24 pm, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 01:45PM, September 24, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several Colts players took a knee and joined arms during the national anthem ahead of Sunday’s game.

Many of their opponents, the Cleveland Browns, also joined them as they protested President Donald Trump’s recent remarks.

Friday, the President said team owners should fire players for taking a knee during the anthem.

Colts owner Jim Irsay was one of many figures in the sports world who have spoken out against Trump’s comments.

“I am troubled by the President’s recent comments about our league and our players,” said Irsay in a statement. “Sports in America have the unique ability to bring people from all walks of life and from different points of view together to work toward or root for a common goal, and the Indianapolis Colts are proud to be a part of that tradition in our home city and state.”

The Colts and the Browns were not the only teams to take a knee Sunday. The Ravens and the Jaguars did the same before their game in London. The Steelers didn’t event come on the field for the anthem.

