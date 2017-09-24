INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On September 11th of the 2017 NFL season, Beth Mowins made history as she was the first woman to do play-by-play on Monday Night Football. This week as the Colts faced the Browns, Mowins made history again; this time as the first woman to do play-by-play for an NFL game on CBS. This week before Indy and Cleveland faced off, Mowins sat down with us to chat about her journey and the ups and downs of being a woman in the sportscasting world.
Beth Mowins makes broadcasting history in Colts vs Browns
