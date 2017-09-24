Beth Mowins makes broadcasting history in Colts vs Browns

Posted 9:31 pm, September 24, 2017, by , Updated at 09:34PM, September 24, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On September 11th of the 2017 NFL season, Beth Mowins made history as she was the first woman to do play-by-play on Monday Night Football. This week as the Colts faced the Browns, Mowins made history again; this time as the first woman to do play-by-play for an NFL game on CBS.  This week before Indy and Cleveland faced off, Mowins sat down with us to chat about her journey and the ups and downs of being a woman in the sportscasting world.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s