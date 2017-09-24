× Andrew Luck could practice as early as this week, according to report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck’s methodical return from January surgery might finally advance to him being back on the practice field, perhaps as early as next week.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, citing sources familiar with Luck’s rehabilitation from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, reported Sunday the Indianapolis Colts’ $140 million quarterback could practice this week. That phase of Luck’s rehab would be followed by two or three weeks of steady practice before he would be cleared to return to the starting lineup.

Andrew Luck expected to begin practicing as early as next week and, barring no setbacks, his return to play is within sight, per sources — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 24, 2017

That scenario would have Luck making his 2017 debut either Oct. 8 against San Francisco, Oct. 16 at Tennessee or Oct. 22 against Jacksonville.

The Colts haven’t placed a timetable on Luck’s return, save owner Jim Irsay’s premature comments in March that his QB would be back to normal for training camp and ready for the start of the season.

“We listen to our docs and trainers,’’ Chuck Pagano said earlier this week. “I hate to sound like a broken record, but that’s what we do.

“When they say he’s ready. He’s pushing and they’re pushing him.’’

Luck was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list July 29 when training camp opened. The Colts removed him from PUP and included him on the 53-player active roster Sept. 2. He has been throwing to some degree for the past two months.

According to Mortensen, Luck recently contacted New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who endured a similar rehab from shoulder surgery in 2006. The conversation, per Mortensen, led to Luck visiting Dr. Kevin Wilk, Brees’ physical therapist.

The Colts have done little to offer specifics during Luck’s rehab process, but have insisted he hasn’t suffered any setbacks. The original diagnosis for a return from labrum surgery was six-to-nine months.

Pagano said this week he had no doubt Luck would return at some point this season, pointing to Luck’s competitive mindset.