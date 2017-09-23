× The warmest start to Fall in Indianapolis history

Our hot streak has continued and Saturday was our third 90-degree day in a row. The warmest start to Fall in Indianapolis history will continue as more 90-degree heat is likely on Sunday.

Hurricane Maria is still a very powerful storm and is moving toward the United Sates but is not expected to strike the U.S. mainland.

The eye of Hurricane Maria is 640 SSE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Maria is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles.

Maria is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph, but a turn toward the north is expected by tonight. A northward motion with a decrease in forward speed is forecast to then continue through Monday. On thisforecast track, Maria will move away from the Bahamas and offshore of the southeastern coast of the United States. A gradual weakening trend is expected to begin late Sunday or Monday.

We have now had 11, 90-degree days this year.

Saturday was our 3rd consecutive 90-degree day.

Expect a hot day in Westfield on Sunday.

We’ll have sunny skies for the Browns vs. Colts game.

Our late Summer rainfall deficit had reached 3 inches.

Our next best chance for rain will come Wednesday.